The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 29 walks.

In 59.1% of his games this season (39 of 66), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (19.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in just one game this year.

In 25.8% of his games this season, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 of 66 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 28 .288 AVG .284 .395 OBP .370 .375 SLG .364 7 XBH 6 1 HR 0 17 RBI 8 12/17 K/BB 20/12 12 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings