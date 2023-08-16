The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .285 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Duran has gotten a hit in 59 of 96 games this year (61.5%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (29.2%).

He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this season (28 of 96), with more than one RBI 13 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 43 .307 AVG .262 .361 OBP .305 .554 SLG .402 19 XBH 15 11 HR 3 26 RBI 17 51/14 K/BB 46/5 1 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings