How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Mike Moustakas and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Wednesday at Globe Life Field against Jon Gray, who is the named starter for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 169 total home runs.
- Texas is second in baseball with a .465 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .273 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (691 total runs).
- The Rangers' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Texas has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.209).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gray (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Gray is trying to collect his 10th quality start of the season in this outing.
- Gray is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Scott Alexander
|8/12/2023
|Giants
|W 9-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Alex Cobb
|8/13/2023
|Giants
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Logan Webb
|8/14/2023
|Angels
|W 12-0
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/15/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Lucas Giolito
|8/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Reid Detmers
|8/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Freddy Peralta
|8/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Adrian Houser
|8/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Ryne Nelson
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.