Friday, Josh Smith and the Texas Rangers play the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Woodruff, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 13 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .210 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

In 43.1% of his games this season (25 of 58), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.9%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 29.3% of his games this season (17 of 58), with two or more runs five times (8.6%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .169 AVG .238 .310 OBP .347 .254 SLG .393 3 XBH 7 1 HR 3 3 RBI 5 20/9 K/BB 23/9 0 SB 1

