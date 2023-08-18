Rangers vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (72-49) against the Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on August 18.
The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.99 ERA).
Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 79 times and won 50, or 63.3%, of those games.
- This season Texas has won 44 of its 70 games, or 62.9%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored 691 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 12
|@ Giants
|W 9-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb
|August 13
|@ Giants
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
|August 14
|Angels
|W 12-0
|Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 15
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
|August 16
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|August 18
|Brewers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 19
|Brewers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
|August 20
|Brewers
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
|August 21
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ryne Nelson
|August 22
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|August 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Pablo Lopez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.