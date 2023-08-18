Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (72-49) against the Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on August 18.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.99 ERA).

Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 79 times and won 50, or 63.3%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 44 of its 70 games, or 62.9%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored 691 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).

Rangers Schedule