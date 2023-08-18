The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

The favored Rangers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +100. The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 6-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Rangers are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have put together a 50-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63.3% of those games).

Texas has gone 44-26 (winning 62.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has had an over/under set by bookmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-55-7).

The Rangers have put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-21 30-28 30-18 42-30 49-36 23-12

