The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .278 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 30 walks.

Jankowski has had a hit in 39 of 68 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.1%).

He has homered in one of 68 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .273 AVG .284 .379 OBP .370 .355 SLG .364 7 XBH 6 1 HR 0 18 RBI 8 13/18 K/BB 20/12 12 SB 4

