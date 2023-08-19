Marcus Semien vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Marcus Semien (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, seven walks and eight RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.468) thanks to 53 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 91 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 41 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 71 games this year (58.2%), including 17 multi-run games (13.9%).
Other Rangers Players vs the Brewers
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|.286
|AVG
|.273
|.356
|OBP
|.348
|.498
|SLG
|.437
|31
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|8
|40
|RBI
|39
|31/30
|K/BB
|44/27
|8
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (9-8) to make his 24th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth.
