On Saturday, Nate Lowe (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 131 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 90 of 121 games this season (74.4%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).

Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (12.4%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 46 games this year (38%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 56 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 58 .292 AVG .260 .372 OBP .358 .506 SLG .390 29 XBH 21 11 HR 4 43 RBI 22 64/30 K/BB 55/35 0 SB 0

