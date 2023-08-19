How to Watch the Rangers vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to get to Freddy Peralta when he starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 171 total home runs.
- Texas is second in baseball, slugging .463.
- The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (699 total).
- The Rangers' .341 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.
- Texas has a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.215).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning (9-4) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.17 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Dunning is trying to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Dunning will look to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 26 appearances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Giants
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Logan Webb
|8/14/2023
|Angels
|W 12-0
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/15/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Lucas Giolito
|8/16/2023
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Reid Detmers
|8/18/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-8
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Freddy Peralta
|8/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Adrian Houser
|8/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Ryne Nelson
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|8/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Sonny Gray
