Tony Finau will compete from August 17-19 in the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois, taking on a par-70, 7,366-yard course.

Looking to bet on Finau at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to win the tournament this week.

Tony Finau Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Finau has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Finau has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Finau has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 23 -8 277 2 20 2 7 $6.9M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

In Finau's past eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times and the top 10 four times. His average finish has been 23rd.

Finau made the cut in each of his last eight attempts at this event.

Finau last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 28th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,016 yards, 350 yards shorter than the 7,366-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) has had an average tournament score of +7 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Finau has played in the past year has been 16 yards shorter than the 7,366 yards Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +7.

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was poor, putting him in the 14th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Finau was better than only 13% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Finau carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, worse than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Finau recorded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Finau's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the field average of 12.5.

In that last competition, Finau had a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.4).

Finau ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Finau carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards
Finau Odds to Win: +4500

