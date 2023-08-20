Adolis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia has 115 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .253 with 54 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 120 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.5% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia has driven home a run in 51 games this season (42.5%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
  • He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 56
.284 AVG .221
.369 OBP .296
.608 SLG .396
33 XBH 21
21 HR 9
56 RBI 36
64/28 K/BB 73/25
3 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Brewers will send Houser (4-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
