On Sunday, Ezequiel Duran (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Duran has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duran has driven in a run in 29 games this season (29.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 40 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 43
.305 AVG .262
.356 OBP .305
.546 SLG .402
20 XBH 15
11 HR 3
27 RBI 17
55/14 K/BB 46/5
1 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
