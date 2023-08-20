Jonah Heim vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Brewers Player Props
|Rangers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Brewers Prediction
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .279 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 65 of 94 games this season (69.1%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (27.7%).
- In 14.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this season (39 of 94), with two or more RBI 17 times (18.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (40.4%), including 11 multi-run games (11.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.272
|AVG
|.286
|.330
|OBP
|.347
|.533
|SLG
|.404
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|39/15
|K/BB
|28/15
|0
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.