Sunday's game features the Texas Rangers (72-51) and the Milwaukee Brewers (67-57) facing off at Globe Life Field (on August 20) at 2:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rangers.

The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (12-4, 3.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (4-4, 4.43 ERA).

Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Rangers have won 50, or 61.7%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas is 12-5 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 700 total runs this season.

The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).

