The Texas Rangers (72-51) and the Milwaukee Brewers (67-57) will match up on Sunday, August 20 at Globe Life Field, with Max Scherzer getting the nod for the Rangers and Adrian Houser taking the mound for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +165 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-4, 3.67 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (4-4, 4.43 ERA)

Rangers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 81 games, or 61.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 12-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (70.6% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Rangers went 4-4 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (47.4%) in those games.

The Brewers have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +165 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mitch Garver 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Corey Seager 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+105) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 2nd Win AL West -140 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.