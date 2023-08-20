On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (batting .310 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .233 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Grossman has recorded a hit in 49 of 85 games this season (57.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (15.3%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.4%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has driven in a run in 22 games this season (25.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 of 85 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 39 .234 AVG .232 .310 OBP .323 .387 SLG .401 13 XBH 15 4 HR 4 23 RBI 15 41/17 K/BB 37/18 0 SB 0

