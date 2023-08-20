Robbie Grossman vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (batting .310 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Brewers Player Props
|Rangers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Brewers
|Rangers vs Brewers Odds
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .233 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.
- Grossman has recorded a hit in 49 of 85 games this season (57.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (15.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.4%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has driven in a run in 22 games this season (25.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 85 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rangers Players vs the Brewers
- Click Here for Leody Taveras
- Click Here for Travis Jankowski
- Click Here for Jonah Heim
- Click Here for Ezequiel Duran
- Click Here for Mitch Garver
- Click Here for Nate Lowe
- Click Here for Corey Seager
- Click Here for Adolis García
- Click Here for Marcus Semien
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|39
|.234
|AVG
|.232
|.310
|OBP
|.323
|.387
|SLG
|.401
|13
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|41/17
|K/BB
|37/18
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Brewers are sending Houser (4-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.43 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.