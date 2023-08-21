Leody Taveras vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.103 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .258 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 59.8% of his games this year (64 of 107), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Taveras has an RBI in 35 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|54
|.262
|AVG
|.255
|.299
|OBP
|.296
|.445
|SLG
|.385
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|26
|50/9
|K/BB
|43/13
|6
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
