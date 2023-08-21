Marcus Semien and Christian Walker are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Chase Field on Monday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Montgomery Stats

The Rangers' Jordan Montgomery (8-10) will make his 25th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 24 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.30), 34th in WHIP (1.237), and 37th in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Aug. 15 6.0 6 1 1 9 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 6.0 7 2 2 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 3 4 at Cubs Jul. 23 6.0 6 7 5 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 142 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .277/.348/.462 slash line so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 115 hits with 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 53 walks and 92 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .253/.334/.504 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Walker Stats

Walker has 34 doubles, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 84 RBI (124 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .274/.351/.535 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 16 3-for-3 3 2 4 9 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 119 hits with 24 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 36 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.356/.505 so far this season.

Carroll brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

Bet on player props for Christian Walker, Corbin Carroll or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.