As part of today's quarterfinals (two matches), No. 30-ranked Sorana Cirstea and No. 10 Karolina Muchova will be clashing on the court at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York.

US Open Info

  • Tournament: US Open
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: September 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the US Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank
Aryna Sabalenka +190 1st
Coco Gauff +260 2nd
Karolina Muchova +550 3rd
Madison Keys +700 4th
Marketa Vondrousova +850 5th
Jelena Ostapenko +1000 6th
Qinwen Zheng +1200 7th
Sorana Cirstea +2500 8th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Jelena Ostapenko vs. Coco Gauff Quarterfinal 12:10 PM ET Gauff (-250) Ostapenko (+200)
Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova Quarterfinal 7:00 PM ET Muchova (-200) Cirstea (+160)

