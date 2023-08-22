Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will play Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in baseball with 165 total home runs.

Houston's .422 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Astros are 11th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

Houston has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (617 total runs).

The Astros rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).

The Astros average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 144 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 611 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.310 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Verlander has registered 10 quality starts this year.

Verlander will look to last five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 19 outings this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (3-6) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, June 16, when he threw four innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the New York Yankees.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Houck has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Marlins W 12-5 Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners L 10-3 Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox W 9-4 Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Cristian Javier Alex Faedo

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees W 8-1 Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Julio Urías 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Bobby Miller 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller

