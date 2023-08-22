The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .275 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Heim has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 95), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven home a run in 39 games this season (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.6%.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .272 AVG .279 .330 OBP .339 .533 SLG .394 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 39/15 K/BB 28/15 0 SB 2

