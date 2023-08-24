The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (117) this season while batting .252 with 55 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this season (77 of 122), with more than one hit 27 times (22.1%).

In 27 games this year, he has homered (22.1%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).

Garcia has driven home a run in 52 games this season (42.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.7%.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 58 .284 AVG .220 .369 OBP .292 .608 SLG .401 33 XBH 22 21 HR 10 56 RBI 37 64/28 K/BB 78/25 3 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings