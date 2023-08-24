Corey Seager vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Corey Seager (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .343.
- Seager has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 26.5% of his games in 2023 (22 of 83), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40 games this year (48.2%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (22.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (51.8%), including 18 games with multiple runs (21.7%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|34
|.364
|AVG
|.317
|.440
|OBP
|.371
|.733
|SLG
|.545
|37
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|7
|45
|RBI
|31
|34/27
|K/BB
|30/13
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Lopez tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.51), 12th in WHIP (1.100), and sixth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
