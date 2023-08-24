Rangers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 24
Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (72-54) and Minnesota Twins (65-62) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 24.
The Twins will look to Pablo Lopez (9-6) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (9-6).
Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The last 10 Rangers contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (47.4%) in those contests.
- This year, Texas has won seven of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.6 runs per game (708 total).
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|Brewers
|L 9-8
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 19
|Brewers
|L 6-1
|Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
|August 20
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
|August 21
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Joe Mantiply
|August 22
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|August 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Pablo Lopez
|August 25
|@ Twins
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Sonny Gray
|August 26
|@ Twins
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 27
|@ Twins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Bailey Ober
|August 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Jon Gray vs Tylor Megill
|August 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs José Quintana
