How to Watch the Rangers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler will take the field against the Texas Rangers and Corey Seager on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Rangers Player Props
|Twins vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 174 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- Texas ranks second in the majors with a .457 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .269 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- Texas has scored 708 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks second in the league.
- The Rangers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Texas has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.224 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney (9-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 25th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 24 starts this season.
- Heaney has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-8
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/19/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Freddy Peralta
|8/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Adrian Houser
|8/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Joe Mantiply
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|8/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Sonny Gray
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.