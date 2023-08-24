The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .274 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.

Jankowski has gotten a hit in 42 of 73 games this year (57.5%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (19.2%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In 26.0% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this season (35.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 30 .273 AVG .277 .375 OBP .358 .355 SLG .351 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 8 14/19 K/BB 21/12 12 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings