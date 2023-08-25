Austin Hedges vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Austin Hedges is available when the Texas Rangers take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 7 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-1.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .175 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Hedges has recorded a hit in 26 of 64 games this season (40.6%), including three multi-hit games (4.7%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 64 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this year (17.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this season (17.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|1
|.182
|AVG
|.000
|.222
|OBP
|.000
|.221
|SLG
|.000
|3
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|20/2
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks fourth, 1.203 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
