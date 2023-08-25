Austin Hedges is available when the Texas Rangers take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 7 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-1.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is hitting .175 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Hedges has recorded a hit in 26 of 64 games this season (40.6%), including three multi-hit games (4.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 64 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this year (17.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 games this season (17.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 1
.182 AVG .000
.222 OBP .000
.221 SLG .000
3 XBH 0
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
20/2 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray (6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks fourth, 1.203 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
