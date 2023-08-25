The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager is batting .345 with 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
  • In 67 of 84 games this year (79.8%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (40.5%).
  • In 23 games this year, he has hit a home run (27.4%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Seager has picked up an RBI in 41 games this season (48.8%), with more than one RBI in 19 of those contests (22.6%).
  • He has scored in 44 games this season (52.4%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 35
.364 AVG .322
.440 OBP .378
.733 SLG .564
37 XBH 20
16 HR 8
45 RBI 32
34/27 K/BB 31/14
1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
  • The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 143 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (3.08), 28th in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
