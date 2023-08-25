Jonah Heim vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.138 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .269 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Heim has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this season (65 of 97), with at least two hits 26 times (26.8%).
- In 14.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39 games this year (40.2%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (17.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 97 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.272
|AVG
|.266
|.330
|OBP
|.324
|.533
|SLG
|.376
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|39/15
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (3.08), 28th in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
