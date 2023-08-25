The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .259 with 24 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 67 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (10.0%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Taveras has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41 of 110 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .262 AVG .256 .299 OBP .298 .445 SLG .403 19 XBH 20 8 HR 4 30 RBI 27 50/9 K/BB 46/14 6 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings