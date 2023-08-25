Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (72-55) and the Minnesota Twins (66-62) at Target Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (6-6) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (9-5) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have won in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Texas has been victorious 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.6 runs per game (713 total).

The Rangers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule