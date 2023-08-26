Robbie Grossman is available when the Texas Rangers battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 21 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .231 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 50 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this year (22 of 87), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .234 AVG .228 .309 OBP .317 .383 SLG .393 13 XBH 15 4 HR 4 23 RBI 15 43/17 K/BB 38/18 0 SB 0

