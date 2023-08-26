The TOUR Championship is underway, and Rory McIlroy is currently in seventh place with a score of -7.

Rory McIlroy Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, McIlroy has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in six rounds and the top 10 on eight occasions.

McIlroy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

McIlroy has finished atop the leaderboard once, with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes, in his past five events.

McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score four times.

McIlroy enters this week with 10 straight top-10 placements.

McIlroy hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 12th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 11 -9 261 2 15 6 12 $12.5M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

The past 10 times McIlroy has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard three times. He has also placed among the top five four times and the top 10 eight times. His average finish at the event is seventh.

McIlroy has made the cut in each of his last 10 trips to this event.

McIlroy finished seventh when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,005 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,346-yard length for this tournament.

Courses that McIlroy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,355 yards, nine yards longer than the 7,346-yard East Lake Golf Club this week.

McIlroy's Last Time Out

McIlroy was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 84th percentile of the field.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, McIlroy was better than 67% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

McIlroy recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, McIlroy did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

McIlroy carded fewer birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

In that most recent tournament, McIlroy's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 7.7).

McIlroy ended the BMW Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, McIlroy carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards

All statistics in this article reflect McIlroy's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

