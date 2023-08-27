After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Bailey Ober) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager has 34 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while batting .343.
  • Seager has gotten at least one hit in 79.1% of his games this year (68 of 86), with multiple hits 35 times (40.7%).
  • Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's homered in 23 of them (26.7%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 48.8% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 37
.364 AVG .318
.440 OBP .370
.733 SLG .554
37 XBH 21
16 HR 8
45 RBI 33
34/27 K/BB 33/14
1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ober (6-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
