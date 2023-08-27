Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys have +1500 odds to win the Super Bowl, sixth-ranked in the league as of August 27.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, nine Cowboys games went over the point total.
- On offense, Dallas ranked 11th in the with 354.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per contest).
- The Cowboys posted an 8-1 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last season.
- Dallas had eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).
- In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Pollard also had 39 catches for 371 yards and three TDs.
- In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.
- In addition, Prescott ran for 182 yards and one TD.
- In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In the passing game with the Cowboys, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Micah Parsons collected 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of August 27 at 5:18 AM ET.
