Josh Smith is available when the Texas Rangers battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 18 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-3.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .205 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 42.4% of his games this year (25 of 59), with multiple hits four times (6.8%).

In 6.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (11.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .161 AVG .238 .297 OBP .347 .242 SLG .393 3 XBH 7 1 HR 3 3 RBI 5 21/9 K/BB 23/9 0 SB 1

