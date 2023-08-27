On Sunday, Leody Taveras (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Twins.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is batting .262 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Taveras is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Taveras has recorded a hit in 69 of 112 games this season (61.6%), including 29 multi-hit games (25.9%).
  • Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (9.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.0% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 41 games this season (36.6%), including 11 multi-run games (9.8%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 59
.262 AVG .261
.299 OBP .305
.445 SLG .413
19 XBH 22
8 HR 4
30 RBI 28
50/9 K/BB 46/15
6 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
  • The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ober (6-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put together a 3.41 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
