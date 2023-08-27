A couple of hot hitters, Marcus Semien and Carlos Correa, will be on display when the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

The Rangers have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (-105). The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. Texas' past four games have gone over the point total, and the average over/under during that streak was 8.4.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have compiled a 51-33 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.7% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Texas has a 51-33 record (winning 60.7% of its games).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

In the 128 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-58-7).

The Rangers have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 ATS.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-24 31-32 30-20 43-35 50-42 23-13

