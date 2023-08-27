How to Watch the Rangers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Carlos Correa will lead the Minnesota Twins into a matchup with Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Target Field.
Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 180 total home runs.
- Texas is second in baseball, slugging .458.
- The Rangers' .269 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (721 total runs).
- The Rangers rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Texas has a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.232).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Montgomery is trying to extend a fifth-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Montgomery will look to build upon an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 25 appearances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Joe Mantiply
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|8/24/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2023
|Twins
|L 12-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Sonny Gray
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kodai Senga
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|-
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
