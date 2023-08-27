When the Texas Rangers (73-56) and Minnesota Twins (67-63) face off at Target Field on Sunday, August 27, Jordan Montgomery will get the ball for the Rangers, while the Twins will send Bailey Ober to the mound. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.12 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.41 ERA)

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 84 times this season and won 51, or 60.7%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 51-33 (winning 60.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 2-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Twins have won in 15, or 36.6%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have a mark of 14-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West +175 - 2nd

