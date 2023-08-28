Ezequiel Duran vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .286 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 66 of 106 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 27.4% of his games this season, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44 of 106 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|49
|.311
|AVG
|.262
|.365
|OBP
|.312
|.548
|SLG
|.388
|20
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|55/15
|K/BB
|54/7
|1
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Megill (7-7) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.54 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .300 to opposing batters.
