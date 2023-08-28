Leody Taveras vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- batting .237 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .261 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Taveras enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 113 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 113), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has driven home a run in 37 games this year (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|60
|.262
|AVG
|.260
|.299
|OBP
|.303
|.445
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|28
|50/9
|K/BB
|48/15
|6
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill (7-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 20th start of the season. He has a 5.54 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.54 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
