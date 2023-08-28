Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers will take on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Citi Field in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth-best in MLB play with 182 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.268).

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (727 total, 5.6 per game).

The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 mark in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.235).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Gray has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will try to secure his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 23 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins L 12-2 Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Kodai Senga 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer - 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda

