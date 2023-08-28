How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers will take on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Citi Field in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank fifth-best in MLB play with 182 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.268).
- Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (727 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 mark in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.235).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Gray has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray will try to secure his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 23 outings this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|8/24/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2023
|Twins
|L 12-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Sonny Gray
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kodai Senga
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|-
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
