Robbie Grossman -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .234 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 52 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In eight games this season, he has homered (9.0%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Grossman has driven in a run in 23 games this season (25.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (41.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .234 AVG .233 .309 OBP .331 .383 SLG .400 13 XBH 16 4 HR 4 23 RBI 16 43/17 K/BB 39/21 0 SB 0

