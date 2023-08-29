Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (121) this season while batting .250 with 57 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

In 63.0% of his 127 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 54 games this year (42.5%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (18.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 62 games this season (48.8%), including multiple runs in 25 games.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 63 .284 AVG .218 .369 OBP .288 .608 SLG .401 33 XBH 24 21 HR 11 56 RBI 39 64/28 K/BB 85/26 3 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings