Jonah Heim vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .271.
- Heim has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 99), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.272
|AVG
|.269
|.330
|OBP
|.328
|.533
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|4
|40
|RBI
|34
|39/15
|K/BB
|32/16
|0
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Quintana (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.73 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.73, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
