Leody Taveras vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .258 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (70 of 114), with at least two hits 29 times (25.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 114), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this season (42 of 114), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|61
|.262
|AVG
|.256
|.299
|OBP
|.298
|.445
|SLG
|.401
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|28
|50/9
|K/BB
|50/15
|6
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.73, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
