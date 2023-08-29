Marcus Semien vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 56 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 74.8% of his games this year (98 of 131), with multiple hits 44 times (33.6%).
- He has homered in 20 games this year (15.3%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 42.0% of his games this year, Semien has tallied at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 55.7% of his games this season (73 of 131), with two or more runs 17 times (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.280
|AVG
|.274
|.349
|OBP
|.347
|.485
|SLG
|.437
|31
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|9
|40
|RBI
|41
|35/30
|K/BB
|53/29
|8
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.73, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.