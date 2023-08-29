The Texas Rangers (74-57) will look for Nate Lowe to extend a 10-game hitting streak against the New York Mets (60-72) on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Jose Quintana (1-5, 3.73 ERA).

Rangers vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.34 ERA) vs Quintana - NYM (1-5, 3.73 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers' Heaney (9-6) will make his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 25 games.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 25 starts, Heaney has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

He has made 25 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana

Quintana makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.73, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing batters have a .263 batting average against him.

Quintana enters this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Quintana is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per start.

He allowed at least one earned run in each of his appearances in 2023.

